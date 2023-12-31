Memorable Midlands court cases of 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 has covered some of the most high-profile cases in South Carolina this year.

Some of the trials covered have been part of some of WIS’ top stories from previous years.

As the year ends, here are some of the most eye-catching and trending court cases of 2023.

Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh began in the year’s first month.

Murdaugh was tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22. The trial lasted six weeks.

WIS News 10 had intensive coverage of the jury selection, witness testimonies and arguments during the trial.

One of the most powerful moments of the trial was when Murdaugh took the stand against the advice of his lawyers. In his testimonies, Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son but admitted to lying to law enforcement during the investigation and stealing millions from his clients during his time as an attorney.

On March 2, Murdaugh was found guilty on both counts of murder. Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh the next day to consecutive sentences of life in prison on both murder charges.

Currently, Murdaugh’s defense team is appealing his murder conviction and has filed a motion for a new trial based on allegations that Collenton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill, tampered with the jury.

Trial of Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta in the murder of Sanaa Amenhotep

On April 5, 2021, 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep was last seen after she left her house in northeast Columbia with a teenage girl and two men.

Amenhotep was missing for three weeks before her body was found in Lexington County. Her disappearance led to a weekslong search that ended when Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta, 19, led investigators to her body on a deserted road in Leesville.

During the trials, prosecutors said that Sanchez-Peralta, along with two co-defendants who have also pleaded guilty in the case, Treveon Nelson, 20, and Jaylen Wilson, 20, lured Amehotep into a stolen Toyota Camry, drove her to Leesville and brutally killed her.

In May, Lexington County found Sanchez-Peralta guilty of kidnapping and murder.

The three convicted killers were sentenced to decades each in prison at a later date.

According to the 11th Solicitor’s Office, Wilson and Nelson were sentenced to 60 years while Sanchez-Peralta was sentenced to 65 years. The sentences must be served in their entirety and do not allow for parole.

SC Supreme Court’s decision on Jeroid Price’s early release

In 2003, Jeroid Price, 43, was sentenced to 35 years for the 2002 murder of Carl “Dash” Smalls. Jr., a former University of North Carolina and South Carolina football player.

However, Price was released 16 years early in March after former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed and sealed an order in December 2022 cutting his sentence to 19 years.

In April, the state supreme court quickly overturned that decision and ordered Price back to prison immediately, but he never returned, prompting a months-long search.

State and law agencies offered rewards -- totaling $60,000 -- for information leading to Price’s arrest.

After being on the run for months, Price was captured in New York in July by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Greg Leon Murder Trial

In July, restaurant owner Greg Leon was convicted by a Lexington County jury to 30 years in prison for the death of his wife’s lover.

Leon was found guilty of shooting and killing 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016, after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

Judge Walton McLeod sentenced Leon to 30 years behind bars in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He was also given a five-year sentence for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

However, a little over a week after his conviction, Leon was found hanging in his cell at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

He was transported to Prisma Health where he later died.

Trial of Tracy Gordon in fatal BUI crash

On the night of September 21, 2019, Tracy Gordon was driving a cigarette boat when he hit the Kiser family’s pontoon boat on Lake Murray.

Stanley Kiser, 68, died in the crash. His wife, Shawn, lost a leg, and his daughter Morgan suffered head injuries.

Gordon was charged with three counts of felony BUI for the crash.

In September of this year, a jury acquitted Gordon on two counts of felony boating under the influence but found him guilty of reckless homicide by operation of a boat. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Alex Murdaugh State Financial Crimes Trial

In November, Murdaugh was sentenced to an additional 27 years in state prison for more than a decade of financial crimes.

The sentencing happened days after Murdaugh pleaded guilty to the state charges stemming from the theft of millions from both clients and his law firm through a negotiated plea deal.

First trial in deadly 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot

On Dec. 4, The first trial regarding the deadly 2018 Lee correctional riot began.

The riot was the largest in state history, which left seven inmates dead and 22 others injured.

Authorities said the riot started with a fight between rival gang members and then spread to neighboring cell blocks.

Michael Smith, 31, was charged for his role in the 2018 deadly riot at the Lee Correctional Institution. Smith was originally sentenced in the 2013 shooting of first-year USC student Martha Childress, which left Childress paralyzed.

Investigators said Smith was part of a group of inmates that killed inmate Cornelius McClary.

The former Lee inmate was sentenced to 40 years in prison on day five of the trial.

A total of 47 inmates were charged in connection to the riot. So far, 11 of them have pled guilty.

It’s unknown how many other inmates will go to trial or plead guilty.

