SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man killed during hunting accident

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County, Mississippi.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

He later succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Crash causes traffic jam on I-126 near Greystone Boulevard
1 person dies in crash during RCSD chase, causes Interstate I-126 shutdown
Fire on Farrow Road causes traffic buildup
Midlands fire burns local Columbia church’s property
Earthquake
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina
Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.
Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Pyrotechnics engineer Wilson Mao has designed and staged every major fireworks display in the...
The pyro master behind Hong Kong's iconic fireworks displays