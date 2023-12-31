SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Plenty of sunshine for the last day of 2023!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a frosty morning, skies full of sunshine will help us thaw out to wrap up the year.

First Alert Headlines

  • A nice forecast to finish 2023!
  • Seasonably cool to start the new year.
  • Rain returns by the middle and end of next week.

First Alert Summary

We made it to the last day of 2023! Thankfully, we’ll have a great forecast for our plans and celebrations. High pressure briefly takes control today, which means we’ll have a sky full of sunshine. High temperatures will hit the upper-50s.

Cloud cover will begin to increase on New Year’s night as a weak disturbance approaches the Carolinas, but there won’t be any rain around to damper our celebrations. You’ll still need your layers handy to stay warm! Temperatures around Midnight will be in the low-40s, under a partly cloudy sky.

For the start of 2024, we’re looking dry. A wave of energy will give us some rain on Wednesday night. Closer to next weekend, we’ll be tracking another round of showers. This rain will help provide more relief for our drought situation.

First Alert Forecast

New Year’s Eve: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper-50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with skies partly to mostly cloudy by sunrise. Lows around 40 degrees.

New Year’s Day: Partial clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the upper-50s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the low-50s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with skies becoming cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Leftover scattered showers in the morning. Chance of rain 30%. Then, partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-50s.

