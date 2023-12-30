SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M

South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M
South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M(Travis Bell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points, Myles Stute added 16 and South Carolina rolled to a 94-62 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday.

South Carolina (12-1) is 8-0 at home and won its fifth straight game since its 72-67 loss to then-No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 6.

Murray-Boyles was 5 of 6 from the floor and made 7 of 8 free throws. Stute shot 5 of 10 overall and was 4-of-9 shooting from long range. Meechie Johnson and Morris Ugusuk added 11 points apiece for the Gamecocks, who shot 48% (30 of 62) from the floor and made 24 of 28 (86%) free throws.

Ja’Derryus Eatmon scored 14 points and Keith Lamar had 13 for Florida A&M (2-9).

Stute made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and Ugusuk added nine points on three 3s in the first half to help South Carolina build a 49-21 lead at the break. The Gamecocks shot 52% (16 of 31) from the floor and made 8 of 15 from long range in the half.

South Carolina begins Southeastern Conference play on Saturday hosting Mississippi State.

Florida A&M plays at Bethune-Cookman in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes traffic jam on I-126 near Greystone Boulevard
1 person dies in crash during RCSD chase, causes Interstate I-126 shutdown
Fire on Farrow Road causes traffic buildup
Midlands fire burns local Columbia church’s property
Gray Collegiate athletic director and head football coach Adam Holmes is resigning from his...
Gray Collegiate athletic director, head football coach resigns
Kentucky will face Clemson on Friday, and the excitement is building.
Clemson wins Gator Bowl, live game recap
Earthquakes reported in South Carolina and Georgia

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dry and cool to wrap up 2023 for the Midlands
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
1 injured following apparent Columbia apartment complex shooting
1 injured following apparent Columbia apartment complex shooting
Tameika Isaac Devine (D)