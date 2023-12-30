Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the suspect who died following a crash on Interstate I-126 Friday afternoon during a chase with deputies.

Rutherford identified the driver who died on the scene following the crash as 48-year-old Byron L. Pringle, of Columbia.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the chase began at around 2:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull over Pringle, who was wanted out of Lexington County on narcotics charges.

Deputies said during the chase Pringle swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another person. That person was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

Two other vehicles were hit during the chase, RCSD said.

Rutherford told WIS News 10 that Pringle was the only person who died during the crash.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this crash,” Rutherford said.

