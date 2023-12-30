Fort Jackson provides holiday fun for basic trainees who stayed on Victory Block Leave

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - For decades, the basic trainees and soldiers who stay on block leave have been provided with a sense of normalcy over the holiday season with a slate of activities they can enjoy together.

“It’s a good mental reset to have during training,” Pvt. Wyatt Pung said, “It means a lot to me.”

In 2023, trainees who stayed on post for Victory Block Leave enjoyed a variety of activities that made them feel more at home.

Starting on December 20th, trainees got to enjoy activities such as bowling, escapology, multiple Christmas dinners, gazing at the Saluda Shoal Lights, visiting the Riverbanks Zoo, enjoying a day at Camp Cole and eating a Christmas lunch with their second family.

Some could even spend a little time off-post with another family through the Adopt-A-Soldier Program.

“Not everyone was able to go home, and this makes it like we’re not just in Basic Training,” Pvt. Robert Steffen said, “[I’m] doing things with friends. I [can] talk to my family, we’re still able to use our phones here.”

While some were happy to get a break mentally, others were excited to spend time with friends and call loved ones at home.

“It means a lot having them by my side, especially when we are all going through the same thing,” Pvt. Ruth Norita said, “They’re really supportive and we’re all there for each other.”

2023 was Drill Sgt. Darius Motin’s first winter on Victory Block Leave at Fort Jackson.

He didn’t know what to expect when he volunteered to stay on post with his trainees this holiday season. After going around and having some fun with his trainees, he was already hooked on coming back in 2024.

“I loved it; if it came around this time of year again, I would volunteer to do it again,” Sgt. Motin said.

After trainees attend a USC Basketball game on Saturday, December 30th, the holiday festivities will conclude for them in 2023 with a New Year’s Eve pizza party. Those who were able to return home will come back to Fort Jackson starting on January 2nd, 2024.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.