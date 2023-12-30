SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Starting the last weekend of 2023 breezy and cool

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Another day for the Midlands that’s cool, dry and breezy.

First Alert Headlines

  • Breezy at times and cool again today.
  • Plenty of sunshine to wrap up 2023.
  • Rain returns at the end of next week.
First Alert Summary

It’s crazy to think we’re in the last weekend of 2023! For today, cloud cover will pass through our sky from start to finish. We’ll still have a breeze at times, and it’ll be a cool one. High temperatures will top out in the low-50s.

High pressure briefly takes over on New Year’s Eve. This will give us a sky full of sunshine for the last day of the year. Highs will top out in the upper-50s. Cloud cover will begin to increase on New Year’s night as a weak disturbance approaches the Carolinas, but there won’t be any rain around to damper our celebrations.

For the start of 2024, we’re looking dry. Once we get closer to next weekend, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain. These showers will help provide more relief for our drought situation. This will also help our temperatures cool off once again.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Passing clouds throughout the day. Breezy at times, with highs in the low-50s.

Tonight: A clear sky. Chilly, with lows around 30 degrees.

New Year’s Eve: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper-50s.

New Year’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the low and mid-50s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with skies becoming cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the upper-50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

