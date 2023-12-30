SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Arizona zoo got a special gift on Christmas Day.

A baby Grévy’s zebra was born!

Reid Park Zoo in Tucson says both the mom Anna and her newborn foal are doing well.

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.(REID PARK ZOO)

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.

Staff will be monitoring the pair closely in the coming weeks.

The Grévy’s zebra is the largest and most endangered species of zebra. Fewer than 2,000 remain in Africa today.

Details on a naming contest for the baby zebra will be announced on Reid Park Zoo’s social media in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes traffic jam on I-126 near Greystone Boulevard
1 person dies in crash during RCSD chase, causes Interstate I-126 shutdown
Fire on Farrow Road causes traffic buildup
Midlands fire burns local Columbia church’s property
Gray Collegiate athletic director and head football coach Adam Holmes is resigning from his...
Gray Collegiate athletic director, head football coach resigns
Kentucky will face Clemson on Friday, and the excitement is building.
Clemson wins Gator Bowl, live game recap
Earthquakes reported in South Carolina and Georgia

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Starting the last weekend of 2023 breezy and cool
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
Endangered zebra born Christmas Day at Tucson zoo
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Aid officials say conditions in Gaza have only worsened after a U.N. Security Council call for...
Thousands swarm aid trucks in Gaza, desperate for food