Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported a car chase ended in a wreck Friday night.

Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour after fleeing from law enforcement.

The unnamed suspect was arrested and is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.

