Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash

By Kristina Thacker
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported a car chase ended in a wreck Friday night.

Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour after fleeing from law enforcement.

The unnamed suspect was arrested and is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

