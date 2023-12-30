SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."(Louisville Metro Animal Services)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky is working to find a forever home for a dog the team says is just feeling down.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, it took in the stray dog earlier this month that appears to be the “saddest dog at the shelter.”

He doesn’t have a name yet, and workers said they believe he is around 6 years old.

The dog is dealing with hip dysplasia issues and weighs around 80 pounds, the animal care team said.

“He’s just a sad guy,” the team shared. “He needs somebody.”

When filming a Facebook Live earlier this week, the dog could be seen sitting in a corner outside of the shelter. Workers said at one point, a tear rolled down his eye.

“He definitely needs someone to save him,” one of the workers said. “He is so scared. He just sits in the corner with tears in his eyes.”

The workers said he’s been around other dogs and from what they’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to mind them, but he doesn’t show much interest.

They said he is a big, gentle guy who hasn’t done anything to make them question his behavior.

The team doesn’t suspect he was abused or mistreated. They believe he would benefit from a foster home.

On Friday, the team said the dog will be going into a program at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
Crash causes traffic jam on I-126 near Greystone Boulevard
1 person dies in crash during RCSD chase, causes Interstate I-126 shutdown
Fire on Farrow Road causes traffic buildup
Midlands fire burns local Columbia church’s property
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says
Law firm to hold press conference following teen’s death at SCDJJ
Attorney announces SCDJJ lawsuit and investigation following teen’s death

Latest News

In 2023, trainees who stayed on post for Victory Block Leave enjoyed a variety of activities...
Fort Jackson provides holiday fun for basic trainees who stayed on Victory Block Leave
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
Collier Bruce Simmons 34, of Enoree S.C. was arrested
Hospital patient leads deputies on chase in stolen ambulance, officials say
Crash causes traffic jam on I-126 near Greystone Boulevard
1 person dies in crash during RCSD chase, causes Interstate I-126 shutdown