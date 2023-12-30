1 injured following apparent Columbia apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating an apparent shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said they were called to the 4500 block of Bentley Drive around 2:45 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said a crime scene was established but no victim was found.

However, police said while on the scene, a male victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

