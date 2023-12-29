Midlands Women coming together to inspire change across the community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One group of women in the Midlands works year round to inspire change around the community.

“100 Women Who Care Midlands” works to leave an impact by raising money and donating it as a group.

For years now they’ve devoted their attention towards different causes, groups, and organizations that each have their own way of reaching residents.

Now that 2023 is coming to a close, they’re celebrating another successful year of change.

The founder of 100 Women Who Care Midlands, Leslie Clark, shares details in a primetime interview.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.