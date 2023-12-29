SkyView
Midlands Women coming together to inspire change across the community

By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One group of women in the Midlands works year round to inspire change around the community.

“100 Women Who Care Midlands” works to leave an impact by raising money and donating it as a group.

For years now they’ve devoted their attention towards different causes, groups, and organizations that each have their own way of reaching residents.

Now that 2023 is coming to a close, they’re celebrating another successful year of change.

The founder of 100 Women Who Care Midlands, Leslie Clark, shares details in a primetime interview.

