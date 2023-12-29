Lexington deputies search for man accused of exposing himself in public

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is asking the public for help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself indecently in public.

The man is accused by LCSD of exposing himself at the Dollar General on Platt Springs Road in Lexington.

LCSD encourages the public to submit tips on the man’s identity or his vehicle to Crime Stoppers online or at 888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.