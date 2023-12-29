Home destroyed in Gilbert fire

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire in the 100 block of George Lewis Road in Gilbert.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames as units arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the firefighter stated.

