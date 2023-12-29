SkyView
Gray Collegiate assistant director, head football coach resigns

Gray Collegiate athletic director and head football coach Adam Holmes is resigning from his...
Gray Collegiate athletic director and head football coach Adam Holmes is resigning from his positions.(WISTV)
By Julia Westerman and Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gray Collegiate athletic director and head football coach Adam Holmes is resigning from his positions.

Holmes confirmed to WIS News 10 his resignation and said he’s “looking at other opportunities in coaching and possibly outside of coaching.”

He was the first to serve in both roles since the charter school opened in 2016.

MORE: 17 Midlands high schools make moves in new SCHSL classification placement cycle

The War Eagles won the 2A state championship in football in 2021 and finished as the 2A state runners-up in 2023.

All Region 4-2A opponents forfeited their games against Gray this year in protest of competitive imbalance.

The school’s athletic programs are set to compete in Class 4A beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

