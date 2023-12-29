Gray Collegiate assistant director, head football coach resigns

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gray Collegiate athletic director and head football coach Adam Holmes is resigning from his positions.

Holmes confirmed to WIS News 10 his resignation and said he’s “looking at other opportunities in coaching and possibly outside of coaching.”

He was the first to serve in both roles since the charter school opened in 2016.

The War Eagles won the 2A state championship in football in 2021 and finished as the 2A state runners-up in 2023.

All Region 4-2A opponents forfeited their games against Gray this year in protest of competitive imbalance.

The school’s athletic programs are set to compete in Class 4A beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year.

