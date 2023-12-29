FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Breezy and cooler for the Midlands this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Thanks to a passing cold front, we’re cool, dry and breezy for the last Friday of 2023!

First Alert Headlines

· Breezy and cool to wrap up the work week.

· Dry for the last weekend of the year!

· Tracking rain at the end of next week.

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday! A weak cold front has blown through the Midlands to start the day. This is why we’re waking up with partial cloud cover. By the afternoon, thanks to this frontal boundary, we’ll be cooler and breezy. Gusts up to 25 MPH are possible later today. Highs will top out in the low-50s.

WIS (WIS)

Our last weekend of the year looks fantastic! We’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-50s on Saturday. For New Year’s Eve, high pressure briefly takes over. This will give us a sky full of sunshine for the last day of the year. Highs will top out in the upper-50s. Cloud cover will begin to increase on New Year’s night as a weak disturbance approaches the Carolinas.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

For the start of 2024, we’re looking dry. Once we get closer to next weekend, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain. These showers will help provide more relief for our drought situation. This will also help our temperatures cool off once again.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Passing clouds throughout the day. Breezy and cool, with high temperatures in the low-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Chilly, with lows in the low-30s.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-50s.

New Year’s Eve: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper-50s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the low-50s.

WIS (WIS)

