Driver charged following 2 vehicle crash in Newberry County

It will be a while until traffic is back to normal, troopers stated.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver has been charged following a two-vehicle crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Friday. The interstate reopened about an hour later.

Troopers said the two vehicles involved were a 2016 Jeep SUV and 2003 Jeep SUV.

Both drivers were heading east on I-26 when the 2003 Jeep SUV ran off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail, SCHP stated.

Troopers said the 2003 Jeep SUV came onto the roadway striking the 2016 Jeep, which then struck the guard rail also.

The driver of the 2003 Jeep SUV was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

No one was taken to the hospital.

