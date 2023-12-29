Fire on Farrow Road causes traffic buildup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in Columbia closed the northbound lane of Farrow Road near Busby Street.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) responded to a fire at 5426 Farrow Road in Columbia around noon.

WIS News 10 crews found the building in flames to be the Good Samaritan Outlet, which had a sign that reads “Good Samaritan Outlet Grand Opening.”

No injuries have been reported.

CRFD reports that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.