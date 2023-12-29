SkyView
Fire on Farrow Road causes traffic buildup

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in Columbia closed the northbound lane of Farrow Road near Busby Street.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) responded to a fire at 5426 Farrow Road in Columbia around noon.

WIS News 10 crews found the building in flames to be the Good Samaritan Outlet, which had a sign that reads “Good Samaritan Outlet Grand Opening.”

No injuries have been reported.

CRFD reports that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

