Explore Kwanzaa's rich culture: Sister Circle to host Kwanzaa celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As people around the world continue to celebrate Kwanzaa, an event sponsored by Sister Circle hopes to shed light on the holiday right here in Columbia.

Tremontenia Morgan and Michael Canty join Sunrise Sitdown to highlight the importance of African-American heritage.

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1.

The event is taking place this Sunday with festivities beginning at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Orion’s Oracle 5d at 6420 Garners Ferry Road, in Columbia.

