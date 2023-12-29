SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Explore Kwanzaa's rich culture: Sister Circle to host Kwanzaa celebration in Columbia

By Zack Ruske
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As people around the world continue to celebrate Kwanzaa, an event sponsored by Sister Circle hopes to shed light on the holiday right here in Columbia.

Tremontenia Morgan and Michael Canty join Sunrise Sitdown to highlight the importance of African-American heritage.

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1.

The event is taking place this Sunday with festivities beginning at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Orion’s Oracle 5d at 6420 Garners Ferry Road, in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says
Law firm to hold press conference following teen’s death at SCDJJ
Attorney announces SCDJJ lawsuit and investigation following teen’s death
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooling off tonight with lows in the mid 30s
Lexington County releases new firework ordinance ahead of New Years Day
Lexington County releases new firework ordinance ahead of New Years Day

Latest News

Explore Kwanzaa's rich culture: Sister Circle to host Kwanzaa celebration in Columbia
Kentucky will face Clemson on Friday, and the excitement is building.
Clemson to take on Kentucky Wildcats in Gator Bowl
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Breezy and cooler for the Midlands this afternoon
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is asking the public for help identify a man who...
Lexington deputies search for man accused of exposing himself in public