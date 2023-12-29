Deputy involved in I-20 crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy was involved in a crash on I-20 Thursday at around 5 a.m.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a Dodge Challenger driving west over-corrected after running off the road and flipped over the median wall.

The deputy, heading east on I-20, then struck the upside-down Dodge Challenger, pushing the vehicle into a tractor trailer’s lane, officials stated. The truck then collided with the Dodge Challenger.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported the deputy underwent “some precautionary scans” but “checked out OK and will be fine.”

