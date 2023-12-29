SkyView
Crash causes traffic jam on I-126 near Colonial Life Boulevard

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-126 has closed down all eastbound lanes near Colonial Life Boulevard.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said they were involved in a chase, and the vehicle involved in the crash was the car they were chasing. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating further.

The collision occurred near Greystone Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, SCHP stated.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and the Highway Patrol are coordinating a detour. Traffic is being turned around on the interstate so stopped drivers can connect to I-26 East.

Local agencies advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

