Crash causes traffic jam on I-126 near Colonial Life Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-126 has closed down all eastbound lanes near Colonial Life Boulevard.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said they were involved in a chase, and the vehicle involved in the crash was the car they were chasing. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating further.

The collision occurred near Greystone Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, SCHP stated.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and the Highway Patrol are coordinating a detour. Traffic is being turned around on the interstate so stopped drivers can connect to I-26 East.

Local agencies advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.