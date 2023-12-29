Clemson to take on Kentucky Wildcats in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are set to take on the University of Kentucky Wildcats at this year’s Gator Bowl.

The game will kick off at noon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kentucky comes into the bowl game with a 7-5 record on the season, while Clemson finished their season 8-4.

The Tigers will see a familiar face when they line up against the Wildcats.

University of Kentucky’s starting Quarterback Devin Leary is playing his first season with the Wildcats after transferring from North Carolina State University.

Leary gave the Tigers fits the past two seasons.

In 2021, the ninth-ranked Tigers were upset by the Wolfpack 27 to 21 in double overtime. In that game, Leary threw the winning touchdown pass. That was Clemson’s first loss to an unranked team since 2017.

Kentucky comes into this matchup giving some praises to the Tigers.

Head Coach Mark Stoops and several players touched on the high level of respect they have for the Tigers.

Leary said the Wildcats have to start fast and stay strong all four quarters to keep up with the Tigers.

Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers have earned respect from being tough and physical every game, especially in a season like this one where not everything has gone their way.

Their presence in Jacksonville was enough to make one of Kentucky’s own want to compete. Kentucky star running back Ray Davis said once he learned it would be Clemson in the bowl, he had to “step up to the plate

