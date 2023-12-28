SkyView
WIS talks to candidates running for Senate District 19 special election

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Special Election approaches for State Senate District 19, WIS News 10 wants to help voters get to know the candidates and drill down on some of the most relevant issues.

All of the candidates were invited to join us for a one-on-one interview before the special election on Jan. 2.

We asked them the same six questions:

1. Listing your qualifications, explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the seat.

2. If elected, what would be your number one legislative priority?

3. There’s plenty of opportunity for development in District 19, we’ve seen a portion of that being capitalized by investors in Blythewood.

How would you balance the opportunity for growth with the concerns of citizens who are against it?

4. Gun violence is a top issue amongst voters, if elected, what actionable steps would you take to help combat the issue in district 19?

5. The late Sen. John Scott was a huge advocate for education, what is your approach to helping underperforming schools in your district?

6. You have one minute to tell viewers your final pitch as to why they should vote for you.

Hear their responses below:

Dr. Michael Addison (Independence)

WIS talks to candidates running for Senate District 19 special election

Tameika Isaac Devine (D)

WIS talks to candidates running for Senate District 19 special election

Chris Nelums (United Citizen)

WIS talks to candidates running for Senate District 19 special election

Kizzie Smalls (R)

WIS talks to candidates running for Senate District 19 special election

