SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a...
‘You just can’t replace it’: Historic Santee restaurant burns down in Christmas night fire
A Sumter County crash on U.S. 76 has left one person dead and another person hurt.
Fatal crash in Sumter County leaves one dead, one injured
According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11...
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County
Becky Hill
Co-Author of Murdaugh book halts publishing; Accuses Becky Hill of plagiarism

Latest News

Now that the year is coming to a close, the city is taking the time to remember and honor...
City officials host vigil to honor victims and survivors of violent crime
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute