Teens charged in burglaries of Columbia CrossFit gym

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested four teens in connection with two separate burglaries at the R1 CrossFit Gym.

The burglaries occurred on Saturday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 28 at 3400 Forest Drive.

Deputies said to have responded to the location on Saturday, Dec. 23, about a burglary alarm that was activated at the gym.

Upon arrival, deputies found Hannah Harder, 17, and Alexander Clement, 17, inside the gym on roller skates.

Deputies said to have found a backpack belonging to one of the teens containing burglary tools.

Harder and Clement were both arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree. Both were taken to jail and released on a $15,000 PR bond.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, deputies found Timothy Walden, 17, and Kyle Livingston, 17, inside the gym after a burglary alarm was activated.

Deputies said both teens surrendered and were taken into custody after a K9 warning was given.

Walden and Livington were both charged with burglary in the second degree.

According to RCSD, a total of seven suspects have been arrested and charged with burglary in the last month at this location.

“It’s sad that these young people made a bad decision to break into the Sheriff’s Department gym,” said Sheriff Lott. “Their Christmas and New Year’s will be spent at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Bad decisions will result in the Sheriff’s Department holding you accountable. A burglary charge is very serious.”

