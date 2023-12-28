Soda City Live: Getting To Know Cameron Larkin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local singer/songwriter Cameron Larkin stopped by Soda City Live to spread some holiday cheer with his original song “Christmas Time.”

Connect with Cameron on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Follow his music career on Facebook Cameron Larkin Music.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.