SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Dr. Taylor Dee

By Steven Fulton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From educator to kid content creator, Dr. Taylor Dee provides educational entertainment for many children from different age groups to learn how to use the power of creativity.

Check out her YouTube page here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11...
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County
At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a...
‘You just can’t replace it’: Historic Santee restaurant burns down in Christmas night fire
WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
A Sumter County crash on U.S. 76 has left one person dead and another person hurt.
Fatal crash in Sumter County leaves one dead, one injured
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

Latest News

Soda City Live Logo
Soda City Live: City of Columbia - Capital City Fireworks
Soda City Live: City of Columbia - Capital City Fireworks
Soda City Live: Dr. Taylor Dee
Soda City Live: Dr. Taylor Dee
Soda City Live: Auntie Karen Foundation presents the Legends of Concert & Silent Auction
Soda City Live: Auntie Karen Foundation presents the Legends of Concert & Silent Auction