Soda City Live: Dr. Taylor Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From educator to kid content creator, Dr. Taylor Dee provides educational entertainment for many children from different age groups to learn how to use the power of creativity.

Check out her YouTube page here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.