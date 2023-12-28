Soda City Live: City of Columbia - Capital City Fireworks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ring in 2024 with the City of Columbia for the annual Capital City Fireworks.

The fireworks display will begin right after midnight, and the best public viewing area will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House at Gervais and Main Streets.

This family-friendly event promises New Year’s excitement for everyone.

Citizens and visitors are encouraged to make plans to spend New Year’s Eve in the Capital City for the fireworks display.

Columbia is a definite destination with a variety of great dining experiences and dynamic entertainment venues.

For more information visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.