Soda City Live: Auntie Karen Foundation presents the Legends of Concert & Silent Auction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Auntie Karen Foundation will host its 20th annual Legends of Concert on Friday, Feb. 23, at the Koger Center for the Arts.

The Legends of...2023 Concert will feature a tribute to the Legends of Gospel – Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp & Hezekiah Walker.

The Auntie Karen Foundation created the Legends of...series to pay tribute to African American music’s contributions to the history of music in the United States. Each year during Black History Month, the series profiles a jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel, or blues artist who has significantly contributed to the history of music.

