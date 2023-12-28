SkyView
Security camera program helps combat crime in Sumter County

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Citizen-Provided Security Camera Program has provided a virtual community watch for those living in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said more crimes are being solved as the program encourages community members to share security footage from their property.

“It’s [been] a wealth of information we’ve been using; from drive-by shootings, burglaries, and so forth,” said Lt. Colonel Terrence Colclough.

Video from citizen provided security cameras helped investigators solve 55% more crimes in Sumter County in 2023 compared to 2022, officials said.

Anybody that signs up for the program can share security footage they have from a doorbell or security camera with the Sheriff’s Office to help them gain additional evidence. SCSO only has access to footage submitted to them and does not have access to any live camera feeds.

“You submit your video of the footage that you want us to see,” Lt. Colonel Colclough said, “We simply advise citizens that [if] a crime occurred in your neighborhood, and you have video footage, to give that footage to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to use.”

This program has been around for nearly two and a half years and since it was formed, close to 250 people have signed up, SCSO reported. 

Investigators can quickly contact people or businesses that have signed up with the program if they feel they have a security camera that might have caught any evidence of a crime on video.

“If somebody’s ever victimized for any type of crime, or something real suspicious is going on, you are a willing citizen that wants to share your video footage.” Lt. Colonel Colclough said.

Anyone who wants to register for the program can find out more on the Sheriff’s Office’s website.

