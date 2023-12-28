Republican Party certifies candidates for Presidential Primary ballot in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) certified seven candidates for the Presidential Primary ballot.

The seven candidates are as follows:

Ryan L. Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

The list was signed Thursday by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick and sent to the State Election Commission, officials said.

The SCGOP Presidential Primary will occur on Feb. 24, 2024.

