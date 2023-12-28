McMaster announces SC Interfaith Harmony Month to help residents better understand different religions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is now officially South Carolina Interfaith Harmony month, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Henry McMaster.

Interfaith Harmony Month is a project created by Interfaith Partners of South Carolina (IPSC) to promote education and understanding of the various religions practiced in the state.

Featured events during January include open house tours of historic church buildings, labyrinth walks, panel discussions, information programs and other religious services and rituals which will be welcoming guests, IPSC says.

A virtual panel will take place on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. with the minister of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston and the rabbi of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, both religious spaces where mass shootings have taken place in recent years.

Faiths represented by permanent seats on the board of the IPSC include:

Baha’i

Buddhist

Christian

Hindu

Jewish

Muslim

Native American

New Thought

Pagan

Sikh

Unitarian Universalist

“All events are free and open to the public,” IPSC added. A full calendar of the month’s events can be viewed at IPSC’s website.

