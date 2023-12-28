Lexington County announces new fireworks ordinance

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County has announced new rules regarding fireworks for the New Year’s holiday.

Time limits and other restrictions have also been put in place for unincorporated areas within Lexington County, officials reported.

The County states that fireworks cannot be shot after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Those who do not comply could received a noise ordinance ticket which has a $150 fine, officials said.

The County urges residents to be mindful of their neighbors and pets as they celebrate the holiday.

