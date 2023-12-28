SkyView
WATCH: Attorney holds press conference following teen’s death at SCDJJ

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Yelverton Litigators is holding a press conference regarding the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy while in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice early this month.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at 4961 Broad River Road in Columbia.

The law firm said Matthew E. Yelverton, attorney at Yelverton Litigators, will inform the public during the press conference the teen’s mother has retained him.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, DJJ reported the death of the teen. DJJ officials said the teen died following a suicide attempt at the Willow Lane Infirmary on the Broad River Road campus.

In a press release, officials said the law firm is determined to investigate the standards of care at Willow Lane.

