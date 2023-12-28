SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting back to sun and colder mornings towards the weekend!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drier air will be taking over the Midlands into today, lasting through the start of the new year!

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

· Morning lows are back into the 40s to start out Thursday.

· A great deal of sunshine returns to the region, starting this afternoon.

· Temps drop into Friday with highs back to the low 50s, with cool & dry air remaining through New Year’s Day!

First Alert Summary

wis
wis(wis)

Good morning my friends! As a cold front presses into our region for today, dry air filters in before the cold air, so we won’t be seeing any precipitation from this front.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

This cools us down a bit with mid-40s in the morning, and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Colder air arrives for tomorrow and lows dip into the low and mid-30s, as highs only reach the low 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

Saturday will be a little colder with lows near 30 for some and highs in the low 50s again, still under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and cooler weather will remain with us towards the start of 2024, as clouds begin to mix in again for New Year’s Day.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Earlier clouds to more afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Highs in the low 50s with sunny skies.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny with highs around 57 degrees.

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy with highs to the upper 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11...
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County
At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a...
‘You just can’t replace it’: Historic Santee restaurant burns down in Christmas night fire
WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
A Sumter County crash on U.S. 76 has left one person dead and another person hurt.
Fatal crash in Sumter County leaves one dead, one injured
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

Latest News

WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Evening 12/27/2023
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying mild Thursday, but cooler weather for the weekend
First Alert Weather Midday Update
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Noon 12/27/2023