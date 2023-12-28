FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting back to sun and colder mornings towards the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drier air will be taking over the Midlands into today, lasting through the start of the new year!

First Alert Headlines

· Morning lows are back into the 40s to start out Thursday.

· A great deal of sunshine returns to the region, starting this afternoon.

· Temps drop into Friday with highs back to the low 50s, with cool & dry air remaining through New Year’s Day!

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! As a cold front presses into our region for today, dry air filters in before the cold air, so we won’t be seeing any precipitation from this front.

This cools us down a bit with mid-40s in the morning, and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Colder air arrives for tomorrow and lows dip into the low and mid-30s, as highs only reach the low 50s.

Saturday will be a little colder with lows near 30 for some and highs in the low 50s again, still under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and cooler weather will remain with us towards the start of 2024, as clouds begin to mix in again for New Year’s Day.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Earlier clouds to more afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Highs in the low 50s with sunny skies.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny with highs around 57 degrees.

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy with highs to the upper 50s.

