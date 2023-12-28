Federal grand jury indicts Loris veteran charity CEO with fraud crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WMBF) – The CEO of a Loris charity is now at the center of a federal fraud investigation involving money raised for homeless, struggling veterans.

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted 45-year-old James Arehart of Myrtle Beach last month on several charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements to federal agents investigating his conduct.

Arehart is the CEO of Providing Hope VA, which was first registered as a 501c3 organization back in April 2018 in Virginia. Then in early 2020, he relocated the charity to Loris.

According to the charity’s website, and interviews with WMBF News, Arehart founded Providing Hope VA after his time in the military with the vision of supporting veterans who are facing financial troubles, homelessness, unemployment and those in need of treatment.

The indictment shows that the charity’s fundraising method involved the advertising and sale of raffle tickets for high-end cars. Documents claim that Arehart would purchase the cars and then raffle them off in livestreamed videos on Facebook.

“Arehart solicited raffle ticket purchases with the claim that the raffle proceeds (other than necessary advertising and operating expenses) would go to benefit in-need veterans of the United States Armed Forces,” according to the indictment.

Documents show that between November 2018 and August 2021, the charitable raffles generated more than $9 million in proceeds, which all went into the charity’s bank account which was run by Arehart.

The indictment accuses Arehart of misrepresenting his compensation and salary. In public postings in May 2019, he stated that he took a salary of around $150,000 because that’s how much he had made at the job he left to run Providing Hope VA.

But the indictment shows he made $73,000 at his previous job and that in 2019 he paid himself a total of $162,000 in salary and “bonus” payments. The documents go on to state in 2020 he paid himself $292,000 and then in December 2021 he proposed and approved a $525,000 compensation package for himself.

Arehart is also accused of misrepresenting Providing Hope VA’s steadily growing “Building Fund,” for a new “Providing Hope Center” in northern Virginia which was described as a 31,000-square-foot facility that was capable of housing 100 veterans at a time.

“In truth and fact, however, there was no ‘Building Fund.’ Instead Arehart directed that all raffle ticket proceeds be deposited into a single bank account,” the indictment states.

In November 2023, WMBF News reported that Providing Hope VA was moving forward with a new $2.5 million center that will house almost 20 veterans. Construction was expected to take place off Highway 701 in Loris. It’s not clear at this point if that project is still moving forward.

According to the indictment, the charitable proceeds paid his salary, bonuses, Facebook advertising costs, purchasing raffle prize vehicles and reimbursing his travel expenses.

He’s also accused of misrepresenting the tax-deductible nature of the raffle ticket purchases. He advertised that the raffles were “tax-deductible” even though he knew the Internal Revenue Code does not permit tax deduction claims on “games of chance” tickets such as raffles or bingo.

The indictment shows Arehart allegedly used the charity’s funds for his own benefit on several occasions, including paying for his pet’s vet bills and miscategorizing those and other expenditures for Providing Hope VA’s tax filing in 2019 with the IRS.

Arehart has pleaded not guilty in the case.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

