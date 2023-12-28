SkyView
Date set for Murdaugh hearing as defense pushes for new trial

A post-trial motion hearing for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will take place Jan. 29th in Richland County. Murdaugh's defense team is requesting a new trial
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Issues surrounding Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial will be back in front of a judge in January.

Officials confirmed post-trial motions for Murdaugh are scheduled to start on Jan. 29 in Richland County. Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year but has maintained that he is innocent.

Former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal will oversee Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial.

His defense team argues that the double murder trial that ended in his conviction was tampered with by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

Three days are currently reserved on the calendar for Murdaugh’s post-trial motions.

