Community meeting for former Sen. Scott’s seat in District 19 showcases candidates

Voting generic
Voting generic(WNEM)
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The candidates running for former S.C. Senator John Scott Jr.’s District 19 seat are holding a community meeting on Thursday evening.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at The Word of God Church and Ministries International at 119 Diamond Lane in Columbia.

The Senatorial Candidate Forum will provide a chance for voters to “engage in an open dialogue about the issues that matter most to the District 19 community,” according to the District 19 Election Committee.

All four candidates are expected to attend the forum, the Election Committee reported.

The candidates running for the seat are as follows:

  • Michael A. Addison - Independence
  • Tameika Isaac Devine - Democrat
  • Chris Nelums - United Citizens
  • Kizzie Smalls - Republican

The forum is one of the last events to take place before the Special Election on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Early voting for the election began on Wednesday and continues until Friday.

Those who are looking for more information on the Candidate Forum, Special Election or Early Voting are encouraged to visit the Election Committee’s website.

Community meeting in District 19 for SC Senate Special Election
Community meeting in District 19 for SC Senate Special Election(District 19 Election Committee)

