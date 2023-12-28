Clemson football’s custom handshakes strengthen team bond

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football is preparing for the Gator Bowl on Friday, and its tradition of custom handshakes has helped build the bond between teammates to get there.

Several players said that simple greeting has gone a long way with the team’s chemistry.

Some say it’s a waste of time, but All-ACC linebacker Barrett Carter said his 15 different handshakes serve an important purpose.

“Football can be stressful at times, but at the end of the day once you’re doing those handshakes, it just makes you feel like you’re a little kid again playing pop warner football,” Carter said. “So, that’s my mindset with it. It’s just an escape from all the stress and just playing the game with my brothers. It just really puts it in perspective that I’m just playing the game that I have loved since I was a kid.”

The child-like creativity always makes for a good photo op and, coincidentally, a few players make their handshake a photo op by alternating taking pretend photos of each other.

All-ACC running back Will Shipley said his favorite handshake is with his roommate and one-two punch in the backfield, fellow All-ACC running back Phil Mafah.

“It’s one that we created freshman year and one that we’ll probably have for the rest of our lives,” Shipley said. “And just that connection we have with one another.”

Mafah described his handshake with Shipley.

“We do a little dap-up, and then we just wipe each other off and make sure we’re clean and ready for the game,” Mafah said. “So that always gets us encouraged before practice and every game.”

Shipley said the handshakes are essential for his mindset.

“Just doing it before always gets me mentally locked in, focused,” Shipley said. “Like, ‘hey I’m out here doing this with my brothers.’ So I’m just going to go out there, smile, have fun, have some joy, and just enjoy it.”

Clemson hopes to have more joy when it plays Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at noon Friday in Jacksonville, Fla. This season, the Tigers just have that game left to enjoy the handshakes, each other, and hopefully a final win.

