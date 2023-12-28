SkyView
City officials host vigil to honor victims and survivors of violent crime

By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Now that the year is coming to a close, the city is taking the time to remember and honor those we’ve lost along the way.

At the end of this week, the City of Columbia Office of Violent Crime Prevention is hosting a remembrance vigil to show the victims, survivors and the families affected by violence that they are not forgotten- raising awareness, working to educating, and offering endless support.

The “Violent Crime Remembrance Vigil” will be held on Friday, December 29th at 6:30PM at the Busby Street Community Center.

Click here to register.

Director of the city’s office of Violent Crime Prevention, Trevon Fordham stops by the Primetime studio to tell us more.

