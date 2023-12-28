SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Beach Ball Classic honors late Socastee High School head coach, player

Beach ball classic honors former player and coach
Beach ball classic honors former player and coach(gray)
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The 43rd annual ‘Beach Ball Classic’ is now underway here in the Grand Strand.

Teams are going head-to-head at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, but organizers also honored former player and coach Derrick Hilton.

From memories on the court to his impact off of it, organizers and former teammates said Coach Derrick Hilton’s legacy will live on.

“Even yesterday when shooting around, the guys are like, ‘Coach, you did it out here back in the day huh, you and Coach Hilton?’ I say yeah we got it in a little bit,” said Socastee High School Men’s Basketball Team Alvin Green.

Green’s stories from his youth now shared among his players are memories he recalls alongside his former teammate Coach Hilton.

“He did some great things for us when we played together as teammates for Socastee High School and then as a coach,” said Green. “Man, just his no-quit attitude, his positive attitude no matter what the situation is.”

From a former Beach Ball Classic Player to Former head coach of Socastee Men’s Basketball, Hilton sadly lost his battle to cancer back in July.

Organizers said he was always a part of this tournament and his absence is now felt by many.

“Just a great person loved by the community,” said Beach Ball Classic President Chad Smith. “He loved Socastee High School and loved the game of basketball. We’re just going to miss him being here and his smile on the sidelines and he always did anything he could to help us out.”

During the 43rd annual kick-off, teams honored Hilton with a special tribute as they wore Hawaiian shirts just like Hilton loved to wear.

Staff and former teammates said there’s one memory they’re sure never to forget.

“Kobe [Bryant] chose him out of everybody, he chose him to get dunked over and you know he’ll never let us live that down man,” said Green.

“Which actually won Kobe the dunk contest,” echoed Smith.

From the Beach Ball classic to the Socastee games, it’s clear Coach Hilton had a huge impact

Green said he can still hear him motivating teammates to play the game he loved.

“The moments not too big for you, and you know you’re preparing for this moment all your basketball career,” he said. “He would just tell the guys to go out there and have some fun, relax, you and take what the defense gives you and play some defense.”

During Socastee’s game against Great Crossing, both teams wore lei’s to honor Coach Hilton followed by a Hula dance show during halftime.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11...
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County
At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a...
‘You just can’t replace it’: Historic Santee restaurant burns down in Christmas night fire
WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
A Sumter County crash on U.S. 76 has left one person dead and another person hurt.
Fatal crash in Sumter County leaves one dead, one injured

Latest News

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is asking the public for help identify a man who...
Lexington deputies search for man accused of exposing himself in public
“100 Women Who Care Midlands” works to leave an impact by raising money and donating it as a...
Midlands Women coming together to inspire change across the community
DHEC warns of rise in respiratory illness, state faces shortage of RSV vaccines
DHEC warns of rise in respiratory illness, state faces shortage of RSV vaccines
All of the candidates were invited to join us for a one-on-one interview before the special...
WIS talks to candidates running for Senate District 19 special election
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
DHEC warns of rise in respiratory illness, state faces shortage of RSV vaccines