Alvin S. Glenn detainee to be charged with arson after fire at newly renovated dorm

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A detainee at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center will be charged with arson following a fire at the jail’s newly renovated dorm.

Richland County’s director of communication Susan O’Cain said the detainee, Quran Anthony Loadholt, set a fire in his individual housing unit located inside the BMU around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department told WIS News 10 that when fire crews arrived they found a mattress in one of the cells on fire

No injuries were reported.

Loadholt was taken to Prisma Health following the fire and is now back at the detention center, according to O’Cain.

O’Cain said additional charges are expected by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

