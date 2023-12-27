Soda City Living: Supporting Friends and Family Struggling with Infertility During the Holidays

SkyView
The holidays are a joyous time to get together with friends and family. For some, it’s a time to make big announcements.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays are a joyous time to get together with friends and family.

For some, it’s a time to make big announcements. Kristin Dillensnyder, a Midlands infertility coach, explains how exciting family planning announcements could impact people struggling with infertility and what you can do to support friends and family.

For people who are going through infertility treatments, Dillensnyder recommends finding resources for support in addition to a network of friends and family.

