Soda City Living: Lexington Medical Center Spreads Holiday Cheer to Patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by: Lexington Medical Center

Every year, a team of volunteers and Lexington Medical Center employees join together to deck the halls of the hospital with Christmas trees and an ever-growing model train display.

Dr. Richard Webb, MD, explains his love of model trains and why he decided to donate the set to the hospital for employees and patients to enjoy every holiday season. Director of Volunteers, Ann Bethea Wingate, talks about the extent of the decor and how her team lifts spirits through decorations and the Share Your Love with a Light program.

Katerine Watts, Director of Medical Social Services, shares how her department helps patients and families in need with the Holiday Baskets program.

How Lexington Medical Center cares for patients and families in Need

For more than 20 years, the staff at Lexington Medical Center has gone above and beyond each holiday season to reduce strain that families can feel when their loved ones are hospitalized during that time.

Katerine Watts, Director of Medical Social Services, shares how her department helps patients and families in need with the Holiday Baskets program. Lisa Minges, Director of Employee Services, tells us how her department supports the hospital’s Adopt-a-Family program and the impact it’s had on patients and employees alike.

For more than 15 years, the Midlands has been anticipating Lexington Medical Center’s Christmas commercial each year.

Behind the Scenes of Lexington Medical Center’s Christmas Commercials

For more than 15 years, the Midlands has been anticipating Lexington Medical Center’s Christmas commercial each year.

As David Anderson and Mark Shelley explain, the creative team didn’t know the commercials would be such a staple in the community. The two recall their favorite commercials over the years and what makes this year so special.

Lara Lott Moore, VP of Community Medical Centers, explains why sponsoring holiday lights is so important to the organization.

Lexington Medical Center Spreads Holiday Cheer Through Lights

Have you been around town to Segra Park, Saluda Shoals Park, or Riverbanks Zoo to see Christmas lights?

If you have, those amazing displays are made possible in part by Lexington Medical Center. Lara Lott Moore, VP of Community Medical Centers, explains why sponsoring holiday lights is so important to the organization. Community Outreach Manager Thomas Tafel talks about feedback from the community and other ways Lexington Medical Center supports community programs.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.