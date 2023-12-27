Rising Congaree water levels close Cayce Riverwalk

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce Riverwalk will be closed today due to rising water levels, according to the City of Cayce.

The first three phases of the Riverwalk from Blossom Street Bridge to the Thomas Newman Boat Landing will be closed starting Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The fourth phase and Timmerman Trail will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The city reports the Congaree River is 7.72 feet deep at this time and is expected to reach 16.9 feet deep in the coming hours.

Cayce encourages citizens to check their website and their social media pages for updates.

