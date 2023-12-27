SkyView
Prisma Health restricts children visitation after increased rates of respiratory illnesses

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Patient visitation of children under the age of 16 will be restricted at all Prisma Health hospital after increases in influenza and other respirator illnesses, according to the hospital.

“We are doing this to protect our patients, their loved ones and our own team members against the spread of seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Sangita Dash, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health.

The hospital administration may allow “certain exceptions,” Dash added.

Masking is recommended by the hospital to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, but not required.

