From newlyweds to musical sensation: Riverstone set to perform in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A newlywed couple who later became an acoustic American pop duo is set to soon perform in West Columbia.

Riverstone recently released their debut single and came to WIS Sunrise to talk about their musical journey.

The duo also gave us a sneak peek of their upcoming performance.

You can watch Riverstone live peekHandsperson from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Steele Hands Brewery in West Columbia.

The show is free.

