COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson is a true stranger to having an off year. The Tigers have won two of the last nine national championships.

WIS News 10′s Julia Westerman takes a look back at the 2023 Clemson football season.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.