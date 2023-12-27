How seasonal affective disorder can take a toll on law enforcement officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the condition that causes people to experience a serious mood change when the seasons change.

SAD has the ability to take a unique toll on law enforcement officers.

The holidays can bring additional emotions to responding officers, on top of the usual mental toll the job can typically take.

Here to shine a light on officer mental health throughout the holiday season, we welcome the Richland County Sheriff Department’s Director of Wellness & Resiliency, Allison Farrell, back into the studio.

