Health U: 29203 ranked top zip code for Diabetes amputations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A national epidemic is hitting close to home.

Diabetes amputation procedures have increased year after year across the country and one of the hardest-hit areas is right here in Richland County.

Approximately 10 out of every 10,000 residents in the 29203 zip code received a lower limb amputation due to damage from diabetes. That’s between 2016 and 2020.

Dr. Brett Fowler, a vascular surgeon at Lexington Medical Center said part of the issue is individuals being unaware of diagnoses and/ or the lack of resources.

Diabetes education classes are offered at a variety of locations in the Lexington Medical Center network.

For more information, you can call (803) 739-3740.

For those living with Type 2 Diabetes, the D2 and Me Wellness and Support Group is for you. The classes are held free of charge.

Meetings are held either online via zoom or in person.

For more info: (803) 936-4175 or (803) 361-8435, or click here.

